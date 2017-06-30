A jury convicted Jean-Michael Kisi Friday on charges of gross sexual imposition and accomplice to attempted murder and acquitted him on charges of conspiracy to commit gross sexual imposition and conspiracy to commit murder.

The jury of nine men and three women deliberated for about five hours before returning with the mixed verdicts.

Northwest District Judge Joshua Rustad ordered a presentence investigation. A sentencing date for Kisi, who faces up life in prison, has not been set. Rustad ordered Kisi held without bond until his sentencing.

Marlyce Wilder, Williams County State's Attorney, declined to comment on the verdict.

Steven Mottinger, Kisi's defense attorney, said he was disappointed Kisi had been convicted on two charges, but was pleased the jury had acquitted him on the conspiracy charges.

"Obviously the jury spent a considerable amount of time thinking about the evidence they'd seen and the arguments they'd heard from the attorneys," he said. "This was just a tough case for everyone."

After Kisi was led from the courtroom, his mother, who had sat in on the proceedings throughout the five-day trial, started sobbing and collapsed on the floor.

As the mother of the victim in the case, who was also present throughout the trial, comforted her, she cried and moaned.

"God, why did you do this?" she asked. "Take me."

Kisi was accused of sexually assaulting the woman on a barely used prairie trail in November 2015.

He and David Mbulu, who was convicted earlier this year of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder and accomplice to gross sexual imposition, drove to Minot on Nov. 19, 2015, with the woman. According to testimony, Kisi was going to celebrate his 21st birthday, while the woman had made a deal with Mbulu to drive her to a bank to cash a check.

For some reason, that transaction didn't go through, and the woman's card was declined when she tried to pay for hotel rooms for the three in Minot.

On Nov. 20, 2015, the three drove back to Williston. After a series of arguments between the woman and Kisi and Mbulu, Mbulu had Kisi pull off onto a dirt track near Epping, Kisi and the woman both testified.

The woman testified Kisi and Mbulu got out of the car and then, after she got out, Mbulu attacked her, putting her in a chokehold.

She also testified that Kisi pulled off her pants and then sexually assaulted her. In his testimony Thursday, Kisi said he had tried to separate Mbulu and the woman and was kicked in the groin. He then pulled down the woman's pants and got on top of her. He said he touched her vulva but denied penetrating her with his fingers. The victim testified he did penetrate her with his fingers.

When Kisi stood up, Mbulu hit the woman repeatedly with a car jack.

In his closing statement Friday, Williams County prosecutor Nathan Madden asked the jury to discount Kisi's testimony, citing the ways his story had changed during interviews with police and on the witness stand.

"How many different stories did you hear from the mouth of Jean-Michael Kisi?" Madden asked. "He couldn't even keep it straight on the stand yesterday."

He said that cellphone video shot by Mbulu during the drive from Minot to WIlliston was evidence the two were planning to kill the woman and claim it was self defense.

Defense attorney Mottinger disputed that idea in his closing statement.

"If there was a conspiracy, Mr. Kisi and Mr. Mbulu are perhaps the worst conspirators in the history of the world," he said.

He told the jury that Kisi had acted badly and done things he shouldn't have done. But, he argued, Kisi didn't conspire with Mbulu to try to kill the woman.

"There's a big difference between morally reprehensible conduct and criminal conduct," he said.