June marked by hot, cold extremes in F-M area

Because the warm days were more warmer than average than the cool weather was cool, the month overall will end up slightly warmer than average, said John Wheeler, WDAY meteorologist.

Early June was also bright.

"We started out warm and it was sunny, too," Wheeler said.

"The first two weeks were gloriously sunny; the last two weeks have been dreary," he said.

The reason for June's dual nature was the jet stream, according to Wheeler, who said that for the first half of the month it was slightly north of the region, creating warm conditions in the upper atmosphere that made it harder for clouds and rain to develop lower down.

For the second half of the month, the jet stream was over or south of the region, creating conditions for clouds and rain," Wheeler said.

"We haven't had a lot of rainfall, but we've had a lot of days with rain," he said.

The low daily temperature on June 26 of 40 degrees for Fargo-Moorhead tied a June record for lowest daily temperature, matching a record set in 2004, said Brad Hopkins of the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

He said the highest temperature recorded during the month was 96 degrees on June 2, though that was not a record.

Early July also promises to be warm, Hopkins said. Temperatures may reach the 90s again by middle of the coming week.