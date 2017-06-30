Starting Saturday, July 1, the activation of an alarm system caused by anything other than an emergency or criminal activity will be subject to fines, the department said in a news release.

The computer programming issues have been resolved, and fines have been established in a city ordinance, the department said.

The first excessive alarm comes with a fine of $50. The second and subsequent excessive alarms will result in a $50 fine, plus an additional $25 for each alarm thereafter.

Alarms triggered by criminal activity or natural causes, such as high winds or flooding, will not be subject to fines, nor will alarms cancelled prior to an officer's arrival, the department said.