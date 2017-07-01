Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Grand Forks man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 10:30 a.m.

    INKSTER, N.D. — A 27-year-old Grand Forks man was seriously injured Friday evening when he lost control of his motorcycle on a gravel road outside of Inkster.

    A report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Daniel Gene Jallo was driving a 1993 Harley-Davidson southbound on 38th St. N.E. a half-mile south of Inkster at 7:50 p.m. when the motorcycle entered the east ditch and rolled. Both Jallo and the motorcycle came to rest in the east ditch.

    The report said Jallo was thrown from the motorcycle, and he was not wearing a helmet. The speed he was traveling was unknown. Jallo was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

    Explore related topics:NewsGrand ForksNorth Dakotamotorcycle accidentaccidentsinksterNorth Dakota Highway PatrolDaniel Gene Jallo
    Advertisement