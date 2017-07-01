Grand Forks man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol said Daniel Gene Jallo was driving a 1993 Harley-Davidson southbound on 38th St. N.E. a half-mile south of Inkster at 7:50 p.m. when the motorcycle entered the east ditch and rolled. Both Jallo and the motorcycle came to rest in the east ditch.

The report said Jallo was thrown from the motorcycle, and he was not wearing a helmet. The speed he was traveling was unknown. Jallo was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.