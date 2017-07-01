Fargo's Ground Round restaurant is closing

The restauraunt on 13th Avenue South was one of Fargo's first casual-theme restaurants.

In a statement released today, parent company Classic Restaurants said:

"We are grateful to our staff for the hospitality they consistently provided and to our loyal customers for many years of support. Employees have been offered positions at other Classic Restaurants locations. It has been a pleasure to serve the community in this role. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at other locations throughout North Dakota."

The property is already for sale.