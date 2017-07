FARGO — Fargo Baptist Church, 3303 23rd Ave. S., is hosting a patriotic service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 2. Willard Norberg will be guest speaker at the event. Norberg, 93, is one of the few living survivors who served on the U.S.S. Enterprise, a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, during World War II. Willard was the yeoman of the ship and served under several admirals.