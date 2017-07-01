Liquor's Sunday shift arrives in Minnesota

"We're not opening," Kanski said. "I want Sunday off with my kids, and I want my staff to have Sunday off."

Kanski realizes he might lose some sales to other stores that can now operate thanks to a change in state law, and that's OK with him. He's confident customers will continue to seek out the expertise of his staff and the unique selection of his shop.

"I'm proud to say that our shop, after 16 years, is all about relationships," Kanski said. "Yes, we sell wine. But we like to think we are more in the information and relationship industry."

Kanski is one of only a few holdouts to Sunday liquor sales in the east metro. If you want to buy a six-pack of beer, a bottle of wine or a liter of liquor on a Sunday, starting July 2 your neighborhood store will likely be open.

The Pioneer Press surveyed nearly 230 liquor stores in Ramsey, Washington and Dakota counties and just nine stores, or 4 percent, said they will not be open Sundays. That means 190 liquor stores in the three counties will definitely have their doors open, with the remaining 31 stores either undecided or not responding to our phone calls.

The new ability to buy booze in Minnesota on Sundays is thanks to a change in state law that seemed like a long shot at the start of the year. After years of rejecting Sunday sales, state lawmakers easily passed a bill wiping one of Minnesota's so-called "blue laws" from the books.

It was a bipartisan bright spot in a legislative session filled with partisan acrimony. The change came after a big monied lobbying campaign swayed public opinion and won over state lawmakers.

It was great news for Troy Leistikow, store manager of Village Wine and Spirits in Lakeland, which he says might be "geographically the closest liquor store to Wisconsin" in Minnesota. Leistikow will no longer have to watch his customers make beer runs across the St. Croix River.

"We are clamoring for it," said Leistikow, who was particularly happy with the 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. operating time allowed by the law because he will be able to have Sunday dinner with his family.

Like many independent store owners in proximity to border states with looser liquor laws, Leistikow has long opposed Minnesota's ban on Sunday sales. He expects the change will mean more customers and enough new sales that he'll have to hire more staff.

"We are scheduling up and ordering more stuff," Leistikow said.

Others were quick converts. Lakeville City Council members had long opposed Sunday sales because they worried the extra day of operation would eat into the profits of their municipal liquor business, the state's most successful.

After turnover on the council and in the mayor's office, city leaders dropped their opposition and will now celebrate the first day of Sunday sales with commemorative liquor bottles and other events.

"This is a historic day in the liquor industry in Minnesota, probably the biggest since prohibition," said Brenda Visnovec, Lakeville director of liquor operations.

Some don't like it

Not everyone is happy with the change.

Lobbyists for independent liquor stores and shops run by municipalities fear Sunday sales will mean greater operating costs when purchases are spread over seven days instead of six. They worry big box stores will be able to further undercut smaller stores, which eventually could lead to less selection for consumers.

Paul Kaspszak, executive director of the Minnesota Municipal Beverage Association, which advocates for municipally owned liquor stores, said a handful of rural Minnesota cities will not have Sunday sales. Either municipal leaders voted to prohibit them, as allowed under the new law, or decided not to open the city-operated stores. Ely, Bemidji, Thief River Falls and Park Rapids are among the cities that will not have Sunday sales, he said.

Another hurdle is staffing. Many liquor stores are struggling to find people to work Sundays.

"I'm hearing it from everywhere," Kaspszak says. "The labor shortage in our industry is bad enough, and this makes it worse."

That's part of the problem for Jim Vogt, who has owned Trail Liquor along South Robert Trail in Inver Grove Heights for nine years. Vogt plans to be open, but it will mean he misses out on his weekly day of respite.

"I was loving it when we didn't have Sunday sales. I like having a day off," Vogt said. "It's another work day, and I'm already getting static from some of the help."

More liquor laws could change

More changes to Minnesota's blue laws could be on the horizon; at least that's the hope (or fear) of some in the liquor industry.

Although he won't regularly be open on Sundays, Kanski of Solo Vino wasn't opposed to the lawmakers' decision. He does plan to open on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, which fall on Sundays this year.

And Kanski is hopeful some of the state's other blue laws, like those dictating what type of stores can sell alcohol, will soon be gone because they're "stifling" to the industry.

"My frustration has always been that the authorities-that-be did not have the courage or strength to tackle all the blue laws at once," Kanski said.

Kaspszak, of the municipal beverage association, acknowledges that changes to other alcohol prohibitions are likely next on the agenda for Sunday-sales supporters. He fears that could mean the death of many small liquor retailers who won't be able to compete with big box and convenience stores where consumers could pick up a case of beer on their weekly grocery trip or while getting gas after work.

Kaspszak says if beer, wine and liquor connoisseurs need a reason to support existing blue laws that prohibit grocery and convenience stores from selling full-strength booze, they don't have to look any further than the pop aisle dominated by soda giants Coke and Pepsi.

Existing rules "foster competition and variety," Kaspszak says, and eliminating them will mean less selection. "That's what happens when grocery stores are allowed to sell those products," he said.