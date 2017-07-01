On Saturday morning, the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a call of a pedestrian who had been struck by a train in the train yard near downtown Dickinson.

According to a report from the NDHP, the 64-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was walking southbound from Villard Street to an unknown location. Around that same time a BNSF train was traveling eastbound en route to Mandan. The male pedestrian walked in front of the train and was then struck by it, the release said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No one on the train was injured.

The name of the deceased will be released upon notification of next of kin.

The case remains under investigation by the NDHP.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dickinson Police Department, Stark County Sheriff's Office, the Dickinson Fire Department and Dickinson Ambulance all contributed to the investigation.