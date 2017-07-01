Body found in Red River near where swimmer went missing

About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 911 dispatchers received a call from someone who had seen the body, said Sgt. Jim VanLith of the Fargo Police Department.

VanLith said authorities pulled the body from the river on the Fargo side near Main Avenue by Veterans Memorial Bridge. “There were no immediate signs of foul play that I could see” on the body, he said.

VanLith said authorities had not confirmed the identity of the body. The sergeant said he would not speculate on whether the body was that of the missing man, 24-year-old Fanuel Asrat.

Asrat was one of three men who went swimming about 5 a.m. Thursday between a floating bridge and the rapids of the dam by Dike West Park.

Asrat’s companions told authorities they thought he may have climbed out of the river on the Moorhead side, but when he never showed up they reported him missing. Police later checked his dorm room at Minnesota State University Moorhead and did not find him.

Asrat’s LinkedIn account shows that he’s a swimming instructor at MSUM and has been since September 2014. He also serves as treasurer of the MSUM Economics Society and as an accountant and bookkeeper for the university’s Roland Dille Center for the Arts.

Crews searching the river in recent days had not been able to find Asrat, who was thought to have possibly drowned.

VanLith said the body found Saturday will be sent to Grand Forks for an autopsy. He said police are investigating the death.