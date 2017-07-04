Weather Talk: Fourth of July often hot in recent years

Last summer, it was 90 degrees in Fargo-Moorhead on the Fourth of July. It was also in the 90s in 2013 (92), 2012 (95) and 2011 (93), so four of the past six Fourths have been hot ones. Prior to 2011, the last 90 degree day on the Fourth was in 1989, when it was 97 degrees, which is the record high July 4 for Fargo-Moorhead. It was 92 degrees on July 4 in 1988. In recent years, hot Independence Days have happened in streaks. The other 90 degree Fourths were in 1982, 1948, 1940, 1936 and 1881. This makes a total of 11 Independence Days at 90 degrees or hotter. This is about 8 percent of the time. The average high today in Fargo-Moorhead is 80.3 degrees. The coolest Fourth of July afternoon was in 1915, when it was only 64. The average morning low for today is 57.3 degrees. The coldest was 37 degrees in 1967. The warmest morning was 74 degrees in 2012.