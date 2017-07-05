It is fitting that hot weather is building into the region this week because the time right after the Fourth of July has been the start of two of the area's most notorious heat waves. Following the warmest June month on record in 1988, the two days after the Fourth that year are among the hottest days in the past several decades. The temperature reached 106 degrees in Fargo on July 5, and 102 on July 6 despite a brief thundershower at midday. But the worst heat wave in our history was in 1936. That year, it was 90 on the Fourth and then 95 on July 5. The following day, the temperature officially reached 114 degrees, which remains the high temperature record for Fargo-Moorhead. (115 was recorded at Hector Field in Fargo, but the official readings were taken back then at the Moorhead Federal Building, now the Rourke Museum.) The next eight days were all at least 103 degrees.