The driver shuts off the engine and invariably sits for a moment in the new silence, collecting thoughts, letting the shake of the road fade away. Then a door is opened. A smile appears.

Because it's close and because it's meant for those who are far from home, it's nearly invisible to anyone who lives here.

Twenty-two acres of gardens, old trees, neatly cut lawn, playground equipment, large clean bathrooms and more than 400 different brochures and magazines that explain why Minnesota is wonderful and bright.

Just two miles from the North Dakota border, this is the Interstate-94 rest area in Moorhead. More than 240,000 people stop here every year. Most of us never see them.

Every traveler has a story

The man behind the desk is Dave. He's been working here for 42 years. He works in summer heat and in blizzards as well.

"You and I may be at home," he says. "But the people who stop here are on the road."

There are always questions, he tells me. People want to know why the Mall of America is in Minnesota. They want to know if the lakes are too cold to swim in. (He takes some pride in telling them that water skiing was invented in Minnesota.)

Lots of people need directions, he says. The most common question, though, is a bit vague: What can I do in Minnesota that I can't do at home?

And there are stories, too. The Back to the '50s car show group always stops here, spends a bit of time showing off the rides. Horse trainers exercise their horses. A man who had a pet elephant he took to small carnivals used to stop and let people pet it. An air-guitar Elvis impersonator used to be a regular. An angry bull bison in a reinforced steel cage made one visit. A wedding was planned for the grassy area, but then didn't happen. The 40 members of a Filipino Lady's Choir once gave an impromptu concert in the lobby.

What becomes clear is that every car, every van and every truck has a story. Yes, most people stop to stretch their legs and use the bathroom. But every person here is somewhere in a larger story, too, somewhere in a voyage. This place is a frame out of the classic American road trip.

Destinations differ

Justin Theel and Julie Ahlstrand pull up in a black Dodge, California plates.

"You're a long way from home," I say. They both laugh. "It's rented," he says, "but you're right." Having spent vacation time in Glacier National Park, they are on their way home to Rochester, Minn.

Steve Stalder is traveling from Baker City, Ore., to Hibbing, Minn. His wife is in the hospital there. "She was in intensive care," he says, "but she's been upgraded a bit now."

He spent last night in New Salem, N.D. I tell him he's in the right state now and his face brightens. "Really?" he asks. "Am I that close?" No, I tell him, it's actually some distance yet. He goes inside for maps and information. On his way out, I call "Did you get a map?" "Yes!" he says, happy. "Dave even drew it out for me!"

Jay Sidho drives an 18-wheel truck for Bison Transport. He's on his way from Winnipeg to Green Castle, Penn. He checks his tires with a hammer and then strolls the parking lot. He's pulled into the rest stop to wait out his required break. "This is a good place to stop," he says. "It's about half way to Minneapolis and it's a very nice stop."

Kevin Liske wears a bright red shirt with dragons. He's driving a truck hauling small trailers from Calgary to Goshen, Ind. He's also happy to be exploring. This is new territory for him. When I tell him it's still 10 hours just to Chicago, he's a bit disappointed. But then we get to talking about the land and I tell him about Lake Agassiz and how he can see the old beach line when he gets a bit farther east, his smile returns.

Interesting people-watching

Each car is an event, a little bit of theater.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee pulls in, laundry baskets and blankets pressed up against every window, and heads for the very last parking space, well beyond the building. A couple gets out, pauses, and then completely unpacks the over-stuffed SUV. Once it's empty, they pause again, then repack the whole thing and drive off. Perhaps something rattled, I think.

A Bonneville pulls up and parks in a handicapped space. An elderly couple gets out, each with their own chrome walker, cut tennis balls on the back legs. I swear they race each other, smiling, into the building.

An Impala arrives. A very short man gets out, followed by three large dogs on leashes. Luckily, they all head pretty much the same direction.

A minivan pulls in, faster than most other arrivals. The doors spring open and three young children, every one of them in pajamas, sprint for the building. Clearly someone, if not everyone, needs to go.

A sedan arrives and a couple gets out, both of them in business suits. She heads for the bathroom and reappears in jeans and a flowery top. He changes into a polo shirt and tennis shoes behind the car.

Brian Pratt pulls up, gets out, raises the hood of his car. He's traveling from the oilfields near Dickinson back to Radford, Va. The car's air conditioning has failed.

David and Kathy Lowery pull up in a red Mustang. "This is the first fun car I ever bought," she says. "At 58, I decided it was time." They are traveling from Great Falls, Mont., back to Maplewood, Minn. When I ask why they decided to stop here, I'm surprised by the answer. "Coupons!" she says. "They have all sorts of coupons here for stuff we use back home. We always stop here."

At noon, a minivan arrives. Mom and dad, Amber and Mark Lehto, get out, followed by six children. They head for a picnic table and soon there is a large and delicious-looking lunch spread out for the group. "We always try to eat lunch at rest areas," Amber tells me. They often travel the Seattle-to-Monticello, Minn., route to visit family. The kids happily eat, goof around on the playground, stop into the bathrooms. It's a far cry from a drive-thru meal with all the kids strapped tightly into seats and french fries at 70 mph. I'm impressed.

Clean and inviting

I wander the grounds. There are wildflowers and sculptures, a rain gauge and rabbits and birds. The pet-exercise area is remarkably clean.

The Moorhead rest stop was the first staffed rest stop of the modern highway era in Minnesota. At first with a loud teletype machine and now with the web, it remains one of the very few that give out road conditions from the National Weather Service.

Almost ready to go, I watch a Ford arrive and a tall man get out. His hair is gray and his moustache and beard are impressive. He walks to the passenger side and helps an elderly woman into a wheelchair. Dave and Marge. Mother and son. They are on their way from California to Detroit Lakes, a three-and-a-half-day road trip they've made many times before. Marge is the talkative one, explaining where in-laws and children live.

"Are you the only one who left Minnesota soil?" I ask. "North Dakota soil," she says proudly. I ask if this rest stop is a regular feature of her travels.

"I've stopped here ever since it was built," she says, "and I'm glad it's here."