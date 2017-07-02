Small plane crashes off of I-94 in Moorhead

The incident happened Sunday evening after 6p.m.

The crash happened near the Moorhead airport, after the plane went down in a corn field.

Authorities say there was fuel leaking from the plane, but it did not catch fire.

It's unknown if the plane was trying to land at the time of the crash.

The plane is described as a vintage two-seater that was privately owned.

Witnesses say they can see a gurney behind an ambulance with a cover over the top.

It's unknown if there are any fatalities or injuries at this time.

