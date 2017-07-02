Release of Honor Flight books delayed to July 12

"In Their Honor: WDAY Honor Flight 2007-2017," includes new and archived stories with color photos from veterans' trips to Washington, D.C., from 2007 through 2017.

It costs $30 and is produced by the WDAY Honor Flight committee and Forum Communications.

The book also features about 1,000 biographies of veterans who have been on the trips. Copies can be reserved at WDAY.com under the "WDAY Deals" tab. Books ordered online cost $35, but include the cost of shipping in the price.

Walk-in orders will also be accepted starting Wednesday, July 5, in the lobby of The Forum (101 Fifth St. N.), WDAY-TV (301 Eighth St. S) and WDAZ-TV (2220 S. Washington St., Grand Forks).

Some proceeds of the book will go toward future Honor Flights. Major sponsors include: Alex Stern Family Foundation, American Crystal Sugar, Bell Bank, Dakota Refrigeration, D-S Beverages, Offutt Family Foundation, and Sanford Health.