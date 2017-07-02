2 arrested after fight in south Fargo early Sunday

Police were called to the scene about 1:08 a.m., Sgt. Jim VanLith said.

According to preliminary police information on the incident:

Three men were in a parking lot in the 4000 block of 19th Avenue South moving into a building there. They were then approached by two men unknown to them.

The two men, later identified as James Patrick Billiot, 32, and Justin William Rifanburg, 28, allegedly made derogatory remarks to one of the trio that was moving. Witnesses said that shortly after, Billiot and Rifanburg assaulted the victim, VanLith said.

The victim, who was not identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, VanLith said.

VanLith did not known if the victim sought medical care at a local hospital.

Billiot and Rifanburg were arrested and taken to the Cass County Jail, where they were still incarcerated Sunday evening, a jailer said.

Neither Billiot or Rifanburg had a permanent address, VanLith said.