Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Facebook feud leads to man getting stabbed in his chest

    By Al Edenloff Today at 12:30 p.m.

    BRANDON, Minn. — A feud on Facebook led to a stabbing in Brandon Sunday night.

    At about 11 p.m. on July 2, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a call from a resident in Brandon reporting that Bailey Scott Zastrow, 18, had been stabbed in a home.

    Douglas County sheriff's deputies, North Ambulance and Brandon First Responders were dispatched to the scene, where deputies learned Zastrow had two non-life threatening stab wounds, one to his chest and one on his arm.

    Within a short time, the suspect, identified as Gavin Daniel Johnson, 20, also of Brandon, was found at a different house. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Douglas County Jail.

    Zastrow and Johnson are acquaintances and had recently been arguing on Facebook, which led to a physical confrontation at Second Street West in Brandon, according to the deputies' report.

    During the encounter, authorities said that Johnson pulled a knife and stabbed Zastrow two times before Zastrow fled to a nearby residence.

    Zastrow was transported by North Ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital. The investigation remains active and criminal charges against Johnson are pending.

    Explore related topics:NewsBrandonStabbingBailey ZastrowGavin Johnson
    Al Edenloff
    Al Edenloff is the news and opinion page editor for the Echo Press. He was born in Alexandria and lived most of his childhood in Parkers Prairie. He graduated with honors from Moorhead State University with a degree in mass communications, print journalism. He interned at the Echo Press in the summer of 1983 and was hired a year later as a sports reporter. He also worked as a news reporter/photographer. Al is a four-time winner of the Minnesota Newspaper Association's Herman Roe Award, which honors excellence in editorial writing.  
    AEdenloff@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1236
    Advertisement