Facebook feud leads to man getting stabbed in his chest

Douglas County sheriff's deputies, North Ambulance and Brandon First Responders were dispatched to the scene, where deputies learned Zastrow had two non-life threatening stab wounds, one to his chest and one on his arm.

Within a short time, the suspect, identified as Gavin Daniel Johnson, 20, also of Brandon, was found at a different house. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Douglas County Jail.

Zastrow and Johnson are acquaintances and had recently been arguing on Facebook, which led to a physical confrontation at Second Street West in Brandon, according to the deputies' report.

During the encounter, authorities said that Johnson pulled a knife and stabbed Zastrow two times before Zastrow fled to a nearby residence.

Zastrow was transported by North Ambulance to the Douglas County Hospital. The investigation remains active and criminal charges against Johnson are pending.