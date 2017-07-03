2 big Fargo road projects start Wednesday

"Pavement through the 2nd Avenue North stretch is deteriorating and has not been completely reconstructed since the road was built in 1912," Gorden said.

Contractors will close 2nd Avenue North, just west of the Broadway intersection to Roberts Street. The Roberts Street intersection and Roberts Street Alley will remain open during initial project work, but both will close in the coming weeks.

It is the first phase of the project, which will ultimately reconstruct 2nd Avenue North from Roberts Alley to 7th Street North.

West of downtown, 25th Street will be closed in both directions for reconstruction from Main Avenue to the 2nd Avenue South intersection, Gorden said.

While the intersection of 25th Street and Main will remain open, the intersection of 25th Street and 2nd Avenue South will be closed.

The project will replace pavement, sidewalks and the surface of the rail crossing. It is to be completed sometime in August.

For a complete list of road closures, visit www.FargoStreets.com and follow @FargoStreets on Twitter and Facebook.