WEST FARGO — The West Fargo Park District will show the movie "Zootopia" at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Veterans Memorial Arena, 1201 Seventh Ave. E. All ages are welcome to this free event. Popcorn, soda and snow cones will be available for $1 each. Bleachers will be available, but guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. For more information, visit www.wfparks.org.