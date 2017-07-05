5K run to remember stillborn babies July 15

MOORHEAD — Over 200 people are expected to attend an upcoming run, walk and fundraiser raffle to raise money for stillbirth research and to honor stillborn babies in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The Fourth Annual Mary-Alice & Friends 5K benefits the Star Legacy Foundation, a national nonprofit group dedicated to stillbirth prevention, research, education and advocacy. The event will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Gooseberry Park, 100 22nd Ave. S. in Moorhead. For more information, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/919666.