Wahpeton farmers market to accept SNAP benefits

The market has about 20 local vendors who offer fruits, vegetables, breads, eggs, jams and jellies, and meat and cheese that can be purchased with SNAP benefits. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays in the Family Dollar Store parking lot, 824 Dakota Ave.

The market joins nine other participating North Dakota farmers markets who accept SNAP benefits, including the Red River Market in Fargo and Hildebrant's Farmers Market in West Fargo. Visit www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/foodstamps.html for more information.