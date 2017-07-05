Farm bill listening sessions scheduled across North Dakota

Six listening sessions have been slated across the state. National Farmers Union staff and invited congressional staff will be present to hear producers' concerns. NDFU will be forwarding producers' comments to North Dakota congressional offices and the National Farmers Union.

Meeting dates and locations are as follows:

• July 17: 10 a.m., Roughrider Center, Watford City; 3 p.m., North Central Experiment Station, Minot.

• July 18: 10 a.m., Fireside Inn, Devils Lake; 3 p.m., Hillsboro Event Center, Hillsboro.

• July 19: 10 a.m., North Dakota Heritage Center, Bismarck; 3 p.m., NDFU Conference Center, Jamestown.