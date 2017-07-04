Parking rates are as follows:

• Zero to two hours: Free

• Two to four hours: $3

• Four to six hours: $5

• Six or more hours: $8

Parking is free weekdays after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends. The garage has seven floors of enclosed parking for 455 cars and 50 bicycles. Overnight parking for downtown residents is available for $45 per month with contract parking available for $90 per month. Reserved parking is available for $115 per month. For more information, visit www.fargoparking.com.