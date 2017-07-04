Starting July 5, hourly spaces available at Roberts Commons Parking Garage
FARGO — Hourly parking begins Wednesday, July 5, at Roberts Commons (RoCo) Parking Garage at the corner of Roberts Street and Second Avenue North. There will be 50 spaces available for hourly parkers.
Parking rates are as follows:
• Zero to two hours: Free
• Two to four hours: $3
• Four to six hours: $5
• Six or more hours: $8
Parking is free weekdays after 5 p.m. and all day on weekends. The garage has seven floors of enclosed parking for 455 cars and 50 bicycles. Overnight parking for downtown residents is available for $45 per month with contract parking available for $90 per month. Reserved parking is available for $115 per month. For more information, visit www.fargoparking.com.