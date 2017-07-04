Federally funded assistance available for air conditioning needs
FARGO — State officials are reminding North Dakotans that cooling assistance is available for seniors and people with certain medical conditions who qualify for the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).
Program funds can be used to help qualifying households purchase and install a window air conditioning unit, repair an air conditioning unit or buy oscillating or window fans.
To qualify, clients under 60 years of age need a signed statement from a physician, physician assistant, nurse practitioner or public health nurse verifying their medical condition and the need for a cooled living space. The information must be provided to a county social service office. Clients age 60 and over are not required to get documentation of a medical need.
People who are not currently energy assistance program clients may also qualify. A three-person household earning up to $44,665 per year may qualify if their assets meet program limits. For information on qualifying incomes, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html. Individuals should contact their county social service office to apply for the program before Friday, Sept. 29. Contact information is at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv.