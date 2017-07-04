Federally funded assistance available for air conditioning needs

Program funds can be used to help qualifying households purchase and install a window air conditioning unit, repair an air conditioning unit or buy oscillating or window fans.

To qualify, clients under 60 years of age need a signed statement from a physician, physician assistant, nurse practitioner or public health nurse verifying their medical condition and the need for a cooled living space. The information must be provided to a county social service office. Clients age 60 and over are not required to get documentation of a medical need.

People who are not currently energy assistance program clients may also qualify. A three-person household earning up to $44,665 per year may qualify if their assets meet program limits. For information on qualifying incomes, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/services/financialhelp/energyassist.html. Individuals should contact their county social service office to apply for the program before Friday, Sept. 29. Contact information is at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/countysocialserv.