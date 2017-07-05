Sanford to speak July 12 at Politics and a Plate
FARGO — Politics and a Plate, hosted by the United Republican Committee, will be from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Holiday Inn, 3803 13th Ave. S. in Fargo. The speaker will be North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.
Cost is $15 and includes a buffet lunch. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. To attend, contact ccurcnd@gmail.com or (701) 730-3388. The next Politics and a Plate will be Wednesday, Aug. 2, with North Dakota Rep. Rick Becker, R-Grand Forks.