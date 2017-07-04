Two Cass County businesses fail tobacco compliance checks

In Fargo, 59 of the 60 businesses checked did not sell tobacco products to minors, resulting in a 98 percent pass rate. In Cass County, 15 of the 16 businesses checked did not sell tobacco products to minors, resulting in a 94 percent pass rate. In West Fargo, none of the 12 businesses checked sold tobacco products to minors.

Businesses that failed included: Casey's, 2002 25th St. S. in Fargo, and Leonard Convenience, 201 Fourth St. S. in Leonard. For both businesses, it was the first failure in 12 months.

The Fargo penalty is one year probation. The Cass County penalty will be imposed by the court.