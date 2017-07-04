West Fargo business fails alcohol compliance check

The business that failed was Bernie’s Wines & Liquors. The passing businesses were Ace Liquors, Bar Nine, Blarney Stone Pub, BLVD, Bordertown Bar & Grill, Bottle Barn Liquors, Brewtus’ Brickhouse, Creatively Uncorked, Doubletree by Hilton, Element Fargo, Flatland Brewery and JL Beers.

In West Fargo, establishments failing for the first time in a one-year period are automatically placed on probation for a year. If they fail again within a year, they are automatically assessed a $250 penalty. If the server doesn’t have current server training certification, a three-day liquor license suspension is imposed.