West Fargo business fails alcohol compliance check
WEST FARGO – The West Fargo Police Department and Fargo Cass Public Health conducted alcohol compliance checks here in June. Thirteen businesses were checked, and 12 passed.
The business that failed was Bernie’s Wines & Liquors. The passing businesses were Ace Liquors, Bar Nine, Blarney Stone Pub, BLVD, Bordertown Bar & Grill, Bottle Barn Liquors, Brewtus’ Brickhouse, Creatively Uncorked, Doubletree by Hilton, Element Fargo, Flatland Brewery and JL Beers.
In West Fargo, establishments failing for the first time in a one-year period are automatically placed on probation for a year. If they fail again within a year, they are automatically assessed a $250 penalty. If the server doesn’t have current server training certification, a three-day liquor license suspension is imposed.