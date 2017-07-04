Search
    Mosquito spraying slated for Frontier, ND, and Rothsay, Minn.

    By Wendy Reuer Today at 3:11 p.m.

    An aerial mosquito control application is scheduled for Frontier, N.D., and Rothsay, Minn., from about 7-11 p.m. Wednesday, July 5.

    If weather is not permitting, the spray will be rescheduled for Thursday, July 6.

    The mosquito applications have been approved by federal and state departments and are done by specially trained and licensed pilots.

    The mosquito control product is one specifically designed for use in residential areas. It is safe to use and will not harm people, pets or gardens. However, as an added measure of safety, you may remain indoors while the application is taking place.

