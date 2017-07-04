She is Karen Kay Oakes of Ortonville, who was a passenger on a motorcycle driven by her husband, Thomas, 56.

According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, the 2014 Harley Davidson was traveling north on Minnesota Highway 7 near Eternal Springs Road in far western Minnesota when a deer ran into the road.

The motorcycle hit the deer and spun around, causing the two to both be ejected.

Thomas Oakes was also taken to the Ortonville hospital but had non-life-threatening injuries.