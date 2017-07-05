Fire completely engulfs Fargo home
(WDAY/WDAZ-TV) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in Fargo early Wednesday morning.
The call came in shortly after 1:00 a.m. to 1623 Roundhill Drive in Fargo.
According to dispatch, the fire started in the home's garage.
Initial reports from the scene indicate the homeowner threw away fireworks, then saw the trash start to smoke.
They also indicate no fire hydrants are in the area, so crews had to use tanker trucks to put out the blaze.
We have a crew on scene and will bring you the latest as it comes in.