Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Minnesota man charged with 10th DWI

    By Forum News Service Today at 2:47 p.m.
    Lawrence M. LaPole Photo courtesy Dunn County Jail

    ROSEMOUNT, Minn. -- A Rosemount, Minn.,  man was arrested on suspicion of his 10th drunken-driving offense Tuesday in western Wisconsin.

    The Wisconsin State Patrol identified the suspect as Lawrence M. LaPole, 47. According to a news release, a trooper stopped a 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix for a traffic violation just after 10 p.m. on U.S. 29 in Dunn County.

    LaPole was later arrested on suspicion of OWI-10th offense, failure to install an ignition interlock device, driving without a valid license and following too closely

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimeDWIminnesotawisconsin
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness