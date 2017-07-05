The woman reported the assault to the Williston police on Jan. 18 the day after it allegedly happened. She told police that she had been intoxicated the night before, woke up partially nude and couldn’t remember what happened, according to an affidavit.

The woman said she regularly got rides home from work from Desir and that night Desir picked her up and drove her to his house. The woman told police that Desir invited her in, and that after refusing several times and asking to be taken home, she agreed and went into the house.

Desir gave the woman a mixed drink, and then told her that he needed to pick up another fare, police say. When he left her alone, she made another drink and told police she was unable to remember anything else that happened that evening. She told police that she woke up the next morning in Desir’s bed and was naked from the waist down.