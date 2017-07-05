Fargo families unscathed after July 4th house fires

They all met at a neighbors where the stayed through Wednesday.

Keith Nelson of West Fargo knows the fire at his house could have been much worse.

Because of the bad weather Tuesday night, Keith put the spent fireworks in a garbage can near the house.

Around midnight, he heard the noise.

"When I came out of the door, the way the wind was blowing around the house, I smelled this strong smell of burning plastic, and I thought, that's not good," said Nelson.

The fireworks has ignited, the garbage can burned and siding caught fire.

"If I would have come out, or we would have got the water on it, 2 or 3 minutes later it would have been up the roof. No doubt about it," Nelson told us.

Keith says he knows he should have hosed down everything, and he hopes all of us can learn from his close call.

"Always soak your spent fireworks in water, which we usually do, but with the storm coming we quick bunched them up," said Nelson.

The home next to the Nelson house was not damaged.