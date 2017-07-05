Proctor man's attempted murder, assault charges upheld

Sixth Judicial District Judge Theresa Neo on Wednesday, July 5 upheld all counts, including attempted murder and assault, against 40-year-old Rusty George Kallis.

Kallis allegedly told his girlfriend that he was holding her hostage and fired at least 38 rounds from an AR-15 during the Nov. 26 incident at the couple's residence on the 100 block of East Third Street in Proctor.

Authorities said two children also were at home during the incident, but were able to escape to a nearby bar to seek help. No injuries were reported to any of the three alleged victims.

The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument that began the night before, and prosecutors said Kallis planned the assault while the girlfriend and children were away from the home earlier in the day.

Defense attorneys had argued for dismissal of five of seven felony charges against Kallis. They contended that prosecutors did not provide sufficient probable cause to support allegations that Kallis intended to cause the death of his girlfriend or establish that he directly or indirectly threatened the children with violence.

But Neo, in a nine-page order, cited evidence that Kallis planned the attack while the victims were away and made numerous threatening statements during the course of the incident.

"He expressly pointed the rifle at (his girlfriend) and told her that she 'was going to die,' 'she was going too,' and that she would die if police were called, despite having told (one of the children) to call 911 just a few minutes earlier," the judge noted.

"(Kallis) pointed the rifle directly at her several times, fired five shots within the house, and fired an additional 33 rounds in her general direction as she ran away from him."

The girlfriend reported that she and Kallis had been in an argument the night before and that she and the children had left the house for several hours, coming home to find Kallis apparently intoxicated and passed out, according to a criminal complaint. She said he woke up and began insulting her.

The woman said she was trying to leave with the children when Kallis went to the garage and returned with the AR-15, which was normally kept in a secure location inside the house. She said he pointed the weapon at her and began threatening her, according to the charges.

The children were able to leave the residence, but the girlfriend reported that Kallis ordered her to stay, at one point firing several rounds from the weapon into the kitchen floor.

At some point, Kallis left the room and the victim took the opportunity to flee from the back door, according to the complaint. The victim said she could hear gunfire behind her as she ran to a neighbor's house for safety.

Kallis was located and taken into custody a few blocks away at Midway Avenue and Brook Street. A nearby resident called 911 to report that she had been outside when a man came by, pointed a firearm at her and told her to go inside or he would shoot her, the complaint states.

Investigators said they recovered an AR-15 in the area and conducted a sweep of the crime scene, finding 38 shell casings inside and outside the residence. A pickup truck in the driveway was found with 19 bullet holes, while a residence across the street was struck twice.

Under an amended complaint filed in April, Kallis is charged with attempted first-degree premeditated murder, three counts of second-degree assault, two counts of making threats of violence and one count of false imprisonment. He continues to be held at the St. Louis County Jail on $750,000 bail.

With the dismissal motion denied, not-guilty pleas were entered on Kallis' behalf. His next court date has yet to be scheduled.