The front brick of the once-beautiful home was warped or broken in places. The roof and second floor had collapsed into the basement. In spots, smoke sprang into fitful gouts of flame.

"Hey, my bedroom," Azalea said, a mix of awe and sadness in her voice, as she, a couple of friends, and adult neighbors walked around the ruin.

The cause of the fire that destroyed her home in the Round Hill subdivision south of Fargo has yet to be determined, though spent fireworks and lightning are possible causes, fire officials said.

The blaze struck on a busy night for some fire departments in the metro area that responded to a number of calls related to fireworks.

Between 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, and 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 5, six of seven fires the West Fargo Fire Department dealt with were due to sparks from fireworks or improper disposal of spent fireworks, Chief Dan Fuller said.

He said West Fargo's volunteer firefighters gave up the chance to enjoy the holiday evening to be at the fire station ready to respond.

"Calls were coming in like crazy," Fuller said. "Our guys were pretty much at the station all night. We had a quick response. We were able to keep our losses minimal."

No fire hydrants

Azalea's mother and father, Michelle and Kevin Jorgensen, older sister and two younger brothers, escaped the blaze unharmed, said the teen who had been overnighting at a friend's home nearby.

She said it's possible the blaze started due to spent fireworks in a bucket in the garage, or lightning from thunderstorms that moved through the area.

"There was really, really bad lightning all over and around here," she said.

A neighbor, Christina Harmon, said the fire appeared to start on the roof of the garage, but by the time fire trucks from Horace, West Fargo, Davenport and Kindred had arrived, the home was fully engulfed.

"It took a long, long time," Harmon said of the response. "I think the biggest realization for us was we don't have fire hydrants. And we aren't covered by the Fargo Fire Department."

Tony Cullen, assistant fire chief for Horace, said the responding departments used seven tanker trucks and at least 10,000 gallons of water to put out the fire over several hours.

Cullen said the cause of the fire could possibly be improperly stored spent fireworks, "but we can't confirm that." He said he would call the state fire marshal's office to request an investigation.

Fireworks sales to North Dakotans ended Wednesday, but fire officials urge caution with fireworks, cigarettes and open burning, because hot weather for the next several days will quickly dry out the area and raise the fire risk.

'We're still green'

Fuller said the most common cause of the Independence Day fires in West Fargo was improper disposal of spent fireworks. This included a call just after midnight Wednesday at 768 Homestead Court, where spent fireworks burned the barrel in which they were stored. Those flames then ignited the side of the house, he said.

Fuller said spent fireworks should be doused with water before they are placed in the trash.

West Fargo Assistant Chief Dell Sprecher said the metro area is not in extreme fire danger.

"We're still green, and that's a positive. But if we don't get additional rain soon, with the heat index the way it is, it will dry things out faster," Sprecher said.

Moorhead Assistant Chief Benton Hicks said July 4 was a slow night for his department, but agrees that dry weather will increase the area's fire danger.

"Don't discard your smoking materials out the window of your car. If you live out in the country, only burn on days the county is allowing," Hicks said. "Just use common sense."

Fargo firefighters had four calls for grass fires, two of them on the city's far south side caused by fireworks, Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson said.

The department also responded Tuesday evening to a man badly injured downtown after a firecracker that he had lit exploded in his hands, Erickson said.

Erickson said he would rather see fireworks remain illegal in Fargo to prevent more injuries and fires. "We're a densely populated city with 118,000 people. As many people want them, there are those that don't," he said.