West Fargo's new police chief won't start until mid-July

At that time, Fisk said she expected to return to the commission by its Wednesday, July 5, meeting with a pay and benefit plan for Janke and then the commission could officially hire him.

However, Wednesday, Fisk said Janke asked for more time to close a case at the FBI before starting work in West Fargo. Janke works for the FBI in Kansas City, Mo.

Fisk said she expects Janke will start as police chief on or after July 17, when the commission meets again. His salary amount is not yet finalized.

Janke earned a bachelor's degree from North Dakota State University and a law degree from University of North Dakota. He was a practicing attorney in South Dakota before joining the FBI. His wife, also an NDSU alum, has family living in West Fargo.

Janke was chosen as chief from an initial pool of 12 applicants, which included four from within the West Fargo Police Department. Fisk recommended Janke be hired after he and North Dakota Highway Patrol Lt. Troy Hischer each underwent a full day of finalist interviews on June 7 and 8.