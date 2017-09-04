Christmas ornaments sought for North Dakota state tree

The tree will be displayed in the Memorial Hall of the State Capitol, with a lighting ceremony set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The motif for this year is "gratitude for what makes your Main Street great," but ornaments can be of any shape or medium.

Ornaments should include the name of the person entering it and a brief description of the ornament, including the art form used and the circumstances through which it was created, such as a class or senior center project. Commercially-produced items or ones made from kits are not eligible.

Ornaments must be received by Monday, Nov. 13, and can be mailed to State of North Dakota, Office of Management and Budget, Ronda Berg, 14th Floor, 600 East Boulevard, Bismarck, ND 58505.