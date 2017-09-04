Terrorizing incident sends one person to the hospital

It happened around 7:30 Sunday night.

Police say the victims and suspects did not know each other.

During the altercation, it's reported one of the suspects showed a handgun, however, he did not fire it.

A bystander then stepped in to help the victims and was assaulted by one of the suspects.

That bystander was taken to Altru hospital by ambulance for unknown injuries.

The two suspects are described as white males between the ages of 20 to 30 years old.

The suspect who reportedly showed the handgun is about 5'10", 200 pounds with brown hair.

He was wearing a black shirt and shorts.

If you have any information, you're aked to contact Grand Forks police.