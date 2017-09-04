Search
    Gas prices increase about a dime in ND

    By Forum News Service on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:31 p.m.
    Herb Spencer of Streeter fills up his Jeep at the Cenex gas station and convenience store in Jamestown, N.D., on Monday afternoon. Spencer said he drives to Jamestown often and an increase in the price of fuel affects his budget. Chris Olson / Forum News Service

    JAMESTOWN, N.D. -- Gas prices in North Dakota increased about 10 cents per gallon before the Labor Day weekend as Hurricane Harvey shut down many oil refineries in the South.

    “Well … it all hurts,” said Ron Lenz, of Sutton, N.D., who traveled to Deadwood, S.D., Friday for a long weekend trip.

    As of Monday afternoon, the average price for regular gas in North Dakota was $2.49 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.com. While most of North Dakota is paying about $2.49 a gallon for regular, Stutsman County was averaging $2.46 a gallon for regular fuel. Cass County was averaging about $2.32 a gallon. GasBuddy.com reported the national average for regular gas was $2.63 a gallon.

    AAA.com reported similar gas prices for the nation and North Dakota. Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson, said last week in a news release that the company expected gas prices to increase significantly, then start to go down as oil refineries come back online and the cleanup after Hurricane Harvey moves forward.

