Three suspects in the assault have been interviewed, and detectives are following up on the case, Officer Jessica Schindeldecker said.

The victim, identified by relatives as Isaiah Smith, a 21-year-old NDSU student, suffered injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Schindeldecker said.

Schindeldecker said the department anticipates sending the case to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

Police were dispatched to the Sanford Hospital emergency room about 2:13 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, for a report of a patient with injuries from an assault, Schindeldecker said.

Smith – a 2014 Brainerd High School graduate – was brutally beaten Friday, Sept. 1, a relative posted on a YouCaring fundraising site set up to help Smith pay his bills during his recovery.

An update on the site said Smith was sent home Tuesday, and that his jaw will be wired shut for three to four weeks. According to the site, $32,500 had been raised by 2:45 p.m. Tuesday toward a fundraising goal of $40,000.

Smith told a Fargo police officer he was with others near the park behind the T-Lofts by NDSU when the assault occurred, Schindeldecker wrote in the news release. Smith told the officer he saw two males he believed were responsible for another assault the night before and “called them out” in regards to the assault and they jumped him.

The officer noted that the victim had several injuries to his face, and the victim told him “not to worry about him” and didn’t want a report to be done, Schindeldecker said.

Later Saturday, Smith’s mother called Fargo police saying her son was in surgery, and she was wondering what police were doing with the investigation, Schindeldecker said.

According to a YouCaring post describing Smith’s injuries:

"His jaw was hanging from his face, broken in three places. Fragments from his jaw bone were near his facial nerves, the surgeon had to pull each fragment out very carefully in order for the facial nerves to stay in tact. His chin, broken, lacerated underneath. Teeth, what teeth? Isaiah will have lost more than half his teeth after this journey to recovery. The surgeon said this is the worst injury he's ever seen.

"His jaw is wired shut, his arm may also be broken, and he has a concussion.”

According to a Brainerd Dispatch story, a friend said Smith would need 26 new teeth and had undergone seven hours of surgery.

A Fargo police on-duty supervisor reviewed the incident and advised Smith’s mother what the responding officer had noted from the earlier report. Smith’s mother described his injuries and the supervisor sent an officer to Sanford Hospital to take a report, Schindeldecker wrote.