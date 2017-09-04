Funeral set for Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind

The funeral is set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at First Assembly Church, 3401 25th St. S.

Thursday’s service will be open to the public, a representative from Boulger Funeral Home said. The maximum capacity of First Assembly Church is unknown, but it hosts an average of about 1,200 people for services each Sunday, according to the church’s website.

LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, was born in Belcourt, N.D. on Aug. 9, 1995, and grew up in Fargo, according to the funeral home’s website.

She moved to Spirit Lake in 2005 and graduated from Warwick (N.D.) High School in 2013.

She earned a certified nursing assistant license in 2014 and started working at Eventide Nursing Home in Spirit Lake before transferring to Eventide in Fargo in January 2016.

She and her boyfriend Ashton, 21, began dating her freshman year of high school, and the two were looking forward to raising a family, the obituary said.

“Family was everything to Savanna,” the obituary said. “She loved horses, all animals, the residents that she helped, and all the children in her life. She helped raise her niece, Odessa, and nephew Shane Jr. Those kids were a huge part of her life and everything she did revolved around them. Savanna’s grandparents, Clarence Lafontaine and Edward Greywind were an important part of her life. All of Savanna’s family and Ashton will miss her tremendously.”

LaFontaine-Greywind went missing from her north Fargo apartment on Saturday, Aug. 19. At the time of her disappearance, she was eight months pregnant.

On Thursday, Aug. 24, police found a baby girl in an apartment above where LaFontaine-Greywind lived with her parents. The missing woman’s body was found in the Red River on Sunday, Aug. 27. In the wake of her death, memorial services were held in Fargo and other nearby cities.

Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and William Henry Hoehn, 32, who lived in the apartment where the baby was found, were arrested, and both have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and giving false information to police.

Police have not released when or how LaFontaine-Greywind died. A preliminary autopsy report said she was a victim of a homicide. The baby found is believed to be hers, but the child was placed under the care of Cass County Social Services, while authorities await DNA confirmation.

According to her obituary, LaFontaine-Greywind is survived by her daughter, Haisley Jo; her parents, Norberta and Joe Greywind; her brothers Joe Greywind Jr. and Casey Greywind; her sister, Kayla Greywind; her grandparents Clarence and Edward; and niece and nephew, Odessa and Shane Jr.