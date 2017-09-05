Even as millions across Texas are reeling from the impact of Hurricane Harvey, which battered that region with record-setting rain and was blamed for at least 60 deaths, Irma continues to intensify and prompt increasingly alarming forecasts.

The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday morning that Irma had become a Category 5 storm, with NOAA Hurricane Hunters reporting maximum wind speeds of 175 mph - making it among the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, according to the Post's Capital Weather Gang.

While the hurricane center said Irma's intensity may fluctuate, it is expected to remain a Category 4 or 5 storm over the coming days. The hurricane center was blunt about Irma's potential impact, calling the storm "extremely dangerous" and "potentially catastrophic."

The Capital Weather Gang said that Irma's forecast track shifted to the south and west over the weekend, putting the hurricane on course to approach the Florida Keys by Saturday. While the storm's exact path is unclear, the Capital Weather Gang's meteorologists issued similarly unnerving warnings of Irma being "likely to make landfall somewhere in Florida over the weekend" and saying that "the impact could be catastrophic."

The hurricane's surging growth has sent many Floridians into familiar pre-storm routines of preparing hurricane shutters, stocking up on supplies and nervously monitoring the news.

"Everyone should continue to monitor, check supplies, and be ready to implement action plan," the National Weather Service in Miami posted Tuesday morning on Twitter.

Scott, the Florida governor, activated 100 members of the Florida National Guard and said he had directed all 7,000 members to report for duty on Friday. On Monday, Scott signed an executive order declaring an emergency in each of Florida's 67 counties, pointing to forecasts at the time warning that Irma could make landfall in the southern or southwestern parts of the state and "travel up the entire spine of Florida."

"Hurricane Irma is a major and life-threatening storm and Florida must be prepared," Scott said in a statement accompanying the order.

Scott said Irma's potential impact - which could include millions of people in Florida and beyond - warranted the emergency declaration, which ordered state officials to waive tolls on public highways and prepare public facilities such as schools to be used as shelters.

"In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared," Scott said. "This state of emergency allows our emergency management officials to act swiftly in the best interest of Floridians without the burden of bureaucracy or red tape."

The warnings in Florida arrive not long after the state marked the 25th anniversary of Hurricane Andrew's devastating landfall there, and as residents - like many others nationwide - have spent recent days glued to news reports documenting Harvey's mammoth impact in Texas.

If Irma does make landfall as a Category 4 storm or stronger so close after Harvey's impact on the Gulf Coast, it will be the first time on record that two storms of that strength hit the United States during the same hurricane season.

Scott followed his emergency declaration by writing to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, asking him to declare a pre-landfall emergency in Florida and writing that Irma may require large-scale evacuations. He also asked for federal assistance in constructing emergency berms needed to protect areas already battered last year by flooding caused by Hurricane Mathew.

Other areas also looked warily at Irma as it traveled through the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center said Tuesday there could be up to 12 inches of rain across parts of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

"Hurricane conditions are expected to begin within the hurricane warning area in the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions beginning tonight," the Hurricane Center said. "Hurricane and tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area in the Dominican Republic by early Thursday."

Author Information: Mark Berman covers national news for The Washington Post and anchors Post Nation, a destination for breaking news and stories from around the country.