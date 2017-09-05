Northwest Minnesota sheriff seeking predatory sex offender

Bungert is about 6-feet tall, weighing 214 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown/gray hair and a medium build.

Bungert is currently on warrant status out of Wadena County for failure to register as a predatory offender.

The sheriff’s office said Bungert has a history of contacting girls, ages 12-14, on the Internet and engaging in sexual conversation. He has also attempted to arrange to meet for sexual contact with one victim, the sheriff’s office said.

He was not known to victims. Anyone with any information regarding Bungert’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted online at https://por.state.mn.us/OffenderDetails.aspx.