Man taken to hospital after metal beam falls on him at Oxbow work site
OXBOW, N.D. - A man was injured here Tuesday evening, Sept. 5, when a large metal beam landed on his leg.
It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Oxbow where homes are being moved to make way for a ring dike as part of the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project.
Corporal Joe Hedin of the Cass County Sheriff's Office said a helicopter was called to transport the injured man, but he ended up being taken by ground ambulance instead.
Hedin said the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.