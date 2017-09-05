Search
    Man taken to hospital after metal beam falls on him at Oxbow work site

    By Forum staff reports Today at 7:53 p.m.
    Emergency workers were dispatched to a work site in Oxbow, N.D., after a large metal beam fell on a man, injuring him on Tuesday evening, Sept. 5.

    OXBOW, N.D. - A man was injured here Tuesday evening, Sept. 5, when a large metal beam landed on his leg.

    It happened about 6:30 p.m. in the area of Oxbow where homes are being moved to make way for a ring dike as part of the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion project.

    Corporal Joe Hedin of the Cass County Sheriff's Office said a helicopter was called to transport the injured man, but he ended up being taken by ground ambulance instead.

    Hedin said the man's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

