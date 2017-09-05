The teacher, who was not identified, apparently suffered a concussion on Friday, Sept. 1, a district spokeswoman told news outlets earlier. But Schatz said using the word "attacked" to describe what happened "is pretty strong, so I wouldn't use that word. The teacher was working with the student, and there was an incident."

Schatz said he couldn't share details of what happened due to federal privacy laws protecting employees' health information and students.

Schatz said he also couldn't say whether the student was back at the school.

"As with any of these kinds of things that might occur, the professional team working with the student will be meeting to talk about any adjustments to the overall plan that they have in working with the student. And they will make determinations about what they need to do moving forward," he said.

Teacher safety was a major bone of contention in contract talks between the school board and the teachers' union, the Fargo Education Association. The FEA wanted language added to the contract specifically addressing teacher safety, but school board negotiators refused to make any changes in that area.

Negotiators went through local mediation and sought the aid of the state Education Fact-Finding Commission, however, they could not resolve differences over pay or the teacher safety issue. The school board unilaterally issued one-year contracts to teachers on Aug. 15.

Schatz called Friday's incident "a very isolated situation."

"We're doing everything we can to ensure that we have a safe environment for employees and for students," he said. "There's always the potential for something where somebody might act out and somebody could get injured. However, we're doing everything possible to make sure that those environments are safe," including implementing different measures for training and policy adjustments.

FEA President Laura Christensen said the union feels the situation was handled properly. She said the union is glad that district administration is working to create uniform policies and procedures for classroom and school safety.

Christensen said the union hopes the improved policies and procedures lead to "a definite improvement in working and learning conditions."