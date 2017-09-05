North High crowns homecoming king, queen

Kyle Tekautz, son of Frank Tekautz and Julie Martin, was crowned the 39th King Sparta, and Anna Goffe, daughter of John and Georgia Goffe, was crowned the 53rd Queen Sparta.

Members of the homecoming court include:

Aiden Ackerland, daughter of Jake and Cindy Ackerland; Anna Astrup, daughter of Mike and Beth Astrup; Anna Erickson, daughter of Jay and Audrey Erickson; Hannah Gerardy, daughter of Pete and Mary Gerardy; Megan Hallquist, daughter of Matt and Deb Hallquist; Ayla Halverson, daughter of Thomas and Nila Halverson; Ellie Hammes, daughter of Greg and Stephanie Hammes; Leah Karels, daughter of David Karels and Heather Silseth-Karels; Savannah Koenig, daughter of Hardy and Lori Koenig; Sophie Semanko, daughter of Mitch and Lorinda Semanko; Remington Vannett, daughter of Mike and Kim Vannett.

Erik Anderson, son of Dave and Mary Anderson; Blake Atkins, son of Brent and Becky Atkins; Jacob Hanneman, son of Rob and Kris Hanneman; Joshua Hollaar, son of Mark and Jean Hollaar; Dustin Houska, son of Mike and Barb Houska; Chandler Ibach, son of Tony and Hollie Ibach; Garrett Krom, son of John and Wanda Krom; Benjamin Laber, son of Rich and Lynn Laber; Hyatt Martineau, son of Norm and Tina Martineau; Carson Segal, son of Vince and Karri Segal; and Sean Swanson, son of Joel Swanson and Stacy Anderson.

Homecoming activities include:

An all-school pep fest at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, in the SpartanDome. It will include recognition of the 2017 North High Hall of Fame members Ray Callaghan (retired staff), Jill (Melicher) Larson (class of 1996), Chris Myers (class of 1987) and Art Phillips (class of 1972).

The homecoming football game will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at the North High stadium field against Fargo Davies High School.

The homecoming dance will run 8:30 to 11 p.m. Friday in the fitness gymnasium.

The Hall of Fame induction will be held noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the North Dakota State University Alumni Center.