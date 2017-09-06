Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Supporters anticipating Trump's tax talk in ND

    By John Hageman Today at 12:28 p.m.
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Ariz. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

    BISMARCK -- The Bismarck-Mandan area geared up for President Donald Trump’s visit Wednesday, Sept. 6.

    Trump is scheduled to speak about tax reform at the Andeavor refinery in Mandan just after 3 p.m. Sandwiched between tweets about Hurricane Irma and his decision to wind down Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he was “going to North Dakota today to discuss tax reform and tax cuts.”

    “We are the highest taxed nation in the world -- that will change,” he added. Politifact rated that claim “false” last year.

    Industry groups welcomed Trump to North Dakota Wednesday. Andy Peterson, president of the Greater North Dakota Chamber, said in a statement that the “current federal tax system is broken.”

    “Businesses and individual taxpayers deserve a federal tax system anchored in the principles of common sense and simplicity which will help ensure prosperity for all,” he added.

    Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., tweeted a photo before boarding Air Force One Wednesday morning. Gov. Doug Burgum tweeted a photo of the scene of Trump’s speech, complete with an American flag hanging next to the stage and the refinery in the background.

    Several Trump supporters were gathered outside the refinery gates early Wednesday afternoon.

    Explore related topics:NewsNorth DakotaPoliticsDonald Trumptaxes
    John Hageman

    John Hageman covers North Dakota politics from the Forum News Service bureau in Bismarck. He attended the University of Minnesota in the Twin Cities, where he studied journalism and political science, and he previously worked at the Grand Forks Herald and Bemidji Pioneer.  

    Jhageman@forumcomm.com
    (701) 255-5607
    Advertisement
    randomness