400 hogs die in barn fire in far southwest Minnesota

Five fire departments responded to the blaze, which was reported shortly after 2 a.m.

Doug Bullerman of Son-D-Farms said he received an alarm from the barn and called his brother, who was the first to arrive on the scene. Bullerman said the barn was fully engulfed when he arrived moments later.

“She was pretty much gone,” Doug Bullerman said, adding that he doesn’t know the cause of the blaze. The state fire marshal has been contacted.

“There were three barns connected and the fire was in the west barn,” Ray Bullerman said. “We got the hallway cut off so we could keep it from spreading to the other barns.”

Ray Bullerman said the other two barns housed younger pigs — about 60-pounders.

At 4:27 a.m., the Adrian Ambulance was dispatched to the scene for an adult male with chest pain. Ellsworth Fire Chief Kim “Joe” Chapa declined to comment on any firefighter injuries.

Tuesday’s early morning fire marks the second time in less than three weeks that Son-D-Farms has dealt with a disaster. On Aug. 18, one of their barns near Rushmore was hit by a tornado. Doug Bullerman said 90 head of market-weight hogs had to be euthanized as a result of injuries suffered.