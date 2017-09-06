Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

FULL COVERAGE: President Trump comes to ND to talk tax reform

    Charges: Minn. man shoots girlfriend 4 times, but she survives

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:24 p.m.
    Nicholas Orion Carlson

    FARMINGTON, Minn. -- A man is facing attempted murder and assault charges in connection to the non-fatal shooting of a 25-year-old woman Sunday night, Sept. 3, in a Farmington neighborhood.

    Nicholas Orion Carlson, 35, of Farmington, was charged Sept. 6 with attempted second-degree murder with intent to kill, first-degree assault and second-degree assault — all felonies. The attempted murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years if convicted.

    According to the criminal complaint:

    Police responded to a Farmington residence shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday on a report that a woman has been shot by her boyfriend. There officers found the woman lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital where it was determined she had been shot four times and sustained several injuries, including an abdominal injury that required emergency surgery.

    The alleged shooter, later identified as Carlson, was reportedly still inside the residence when officers arrived. Carlson exited the house after approximately 40 minutes and was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

    Carlson made his first court appearance on the charges Wednesday. Bail was set at $1 million

    without conditions and $500,000 with conditions by Dakota County District Court Judge

    Jerome Abrams. Carlson’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 19 in Hastings.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimeminnesotaFarmington
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness