Sgt. Timothy Sybrant, of Lincoln, N.D., a member of the Jamestown-based 817th Engineer Company, was the winner in the noncommissioned officer category. In the enlisted-level competition, Spc. Brandon Wendland, of Fargo, a member of the Bismarck-based 957th Engineer Company, took top honors.

Winners will next compete against seven other states in the regional competition in May 2018 in Fort Richardson, Alaska. If they win there, they will have the chance to compete in the All-Army Competition.