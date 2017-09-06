Search
    YWCA to hold chocolate and chili fundraiser Thursday

    By Forum staff reports Today at 5:53 p.m.

    FARGO — The YWCA's annual Chocolate Fantasy and Chili, too! fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Delta by Marriott, 1635 42nd St. S.

    The fundraiser will support the YWCA emergency shelter and will feature chocolate treats, chili, auction items, raffle prizes and local celebrity servers.

    Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12 . Ages 5 and younger are free. Tickets are available at the door or at ywcacassclay.org/events/2.

