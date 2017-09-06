YWCA to hold chocolate and chili fundraiser Thursday
FARGO — The YWCA's annual Chocolate Fantasy and Chili, too! fundraiser is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Delta by Marriott, 1635 42nd St. S.
The fundraiser will support the YWCA emergency shelter and will feature chocolate treats, chili, auction items, raffle prizes and local celebrity servers.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12 . Ages 5 and younger are free. Tickets are available at the door or at ywcacassclay.org/events/2.